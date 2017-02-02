Fans fear that Beyoncé will pull out of Coachella

Singer is due to perform at the California bash in April

Fans and a host of celebrities are concerned that Beyoncé may pull out of Coachella.

It comes after the singer announced yesterday (February 1) that she is pregnant with twins.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump and the following message: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Beyoncé already has a five-year-old daughter named Blue Ivy to her husband Jay Z. The couple married in 2008.

The news has left many fearing the singer would pull out of her headline slot at Coachella on April 15 and 22.

Zara Larsson was one of the first to express her concerns. “I’m happy for B but she better put on a performance at Coachella cause she’s the reason I’m going,” she wrote.

Ka’Troy Kardashian also said he was worried: “Beyonce handing the Coachella people her doctors note to not perform,” he said.

Another wrote: “Beyoncé. What about Coachella?”

Others were more optimistic about her playing. Tyler Coates culture editor at Esquire was convinced she will headline the event. “Beyoncé is going to headline Coachella while pregnant with twins,” he wrote.

Another fan posted a funny gif and added: “Me when I see Beyoncé on that Coachella stage doing choreography with twins in her womb.”

NME is trying to reach Beyoncé’s publicist for further confirmation.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently voiced her support for the global Women’s March, which counts her Chime for Change campaign as a partner. The singer wrote at the time: “Together with Chime for Change, we raise our voices as mothers, as artists, and as activists. As #GlobalCitizens, we can make our voices heard and turn awareness into meaningful action and positive change. #WomensMarch.”