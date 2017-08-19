Fans go into a frenzy as Taylor Swift deletes all social media

Online speculation is growing as to what the move could mean.

Taylor Swift has caused a bit of commotion after deleting all of her social media profiles.

She’s kept the handles but erased all content, causing fans to speculate that she is about to make a significant announcement.

Swift’s last release was a feature on Zayn Malik‘s track ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘ back in January, from the ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ movie soundtrack. The next album will be her sixth, after releasing ‘1989’ in 2014.

Her last three lead singles were all released in August, which suggests she may be following suit with new music on the way.

Here’s what her social profiles are looking like. On Twitter, she’s unfollowed everyone with all tweets and media gone, leaving her 85.4 million followers looking a little lonely.

Over on Facebook, all posts, media and page info have been erased.

Swift’s Instagram isn’t looking as fun as it used to, not that she was posting much anyway recently.

Taylor’s Tumblr is looking a little bare.

Her website is just a blank space.

Swift recently returned to Spotify, restoring her entire back catalogue on there, which will no doubt please fans when she does eventually announce new music.

This week, Taylor also won her civil court case against former radio DJ David Mueller, after he groped her at a backstage photo op back in 2013.