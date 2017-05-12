Fans post footage of U2 rehearsing ahead of ‘The Joshua Tree’ world tour

Opening 30th anniversary show kick offs in Canada tonight (May 12)

Fans have posted footage of U2 rehearsing ahead of their opening 30th anniversary tour of ‘The Joshua Tree’ in Vancouver tonight (May 12).

Several clips outside BC Place Stadium, have been shared showing footage of tracks including ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, ‘New Year’s Day’ and ‘A Sort Of Homecoming’. You can view the footage below.

The band will play a series of dates, with support coming from Noel Gallagher, including two at London’s Twickenham Stadium next month along with further dates in Berlin, Rome, Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels in July and August.

Last year, the band teased that they’d be playing shows to mark the landmark anniversary of the 1987 record. They have since confirmed that they will play the 11-track album in full every night.

“Recently I listened back to ‘The Joshua Tree’ for the first time in nearly 30 years… it’s quite an opera,” Bono said at the time. “A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarisation… all the greats… I’ve sung some of these songs a lot… but never all of them. I’m up for it, if our audience is as excited as we are… it’s gonna be a great night. Especially when we play at home. Croke Park… it’s where the album was born, 30 years ago.”

Last month, the band shared a new version of ‘Red Mining Town’ ahead of its re-release on Record Store Day 2017.

A full box-set and reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’, meanwhile, will hit shelves in June to mark its 30th anniversary.

The band announced that a reissue release will come on June 2. A super deluxe edition release will include the original 11-track album, rarities and B-sides, a live recording of their 1987 Madison Square Garden gig, remixes and a 84-page hardback book of previously unseen photos.