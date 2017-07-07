Fans react to Blue Ivy’s freestyle rap on Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’

This morning saw Jay-Z release his surprise new album ‘4:44‘ across all streaming services except Spotify – and a world of fans take note of the freestyle rap by his daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Check out the best reactions and the lyrics below.

‘The Hov’ dropped his 14th album ‘4:44’ on Tidal last week, much to the acclaim of fans and critics – having already gone platinum despite not being physically on sale. Now as it hit other platforms, fans picked up on the bonus track ‘Blue’s Freestyle/We Family’, for the five-year-old’s impressive rap delivery – not least for the line “never seen a ceiling in my whole life / Everything I seen, everything is rotten.”

Check out the internet’s best reactions below:

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, Genius has transcribed what they think Blue Ivy’s lyrics to be:

Everything everything this my only single thing

Everything I hear is my answer

And if you think I say, then ?

I never hear that, I be in the posse

Never seen a ceiling in my whole life

Everything I seen, everything is rotten

Never sit in silence ? Carter

Innocent we seek them

I and say we see them

?

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Boom shakalaka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

Everything in shaka

Everything in faka

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

[Verse 1: Jay Z]

I got bloodlines in Benin, that explains the voodoo

Got poison in my pen, thank god for Lulu

And thank the heavens for BB, her Creole roots run deeply

I’m crazy, you ever leave me I might have to put an egregious

Spell for us to stay together

Facelessness

Maison Margiela embracing

[Hook: Jay Z]

Cause we family

We we we family

[Verse 2: Jay Z]

Cause more than ever we gon’ have to stick together, feel me?

More than ever my niggas gon’ have to stick together, feel me?

Already ahead of your end, in the foreign bumping Fela, feel me?

Was out in Havana when that had that banned forever, feel me?

Fuck embargoes, I’m a narco

Colombian ties, shout out to Dapo

OG Juan also

[Hook: Jay Z]

Cause we family

We we we family

[Verse 3: Jay Z]

Feel me?

All the fellas from the favelas round me, feel me?

Lagos, all the bodies around me, feel me?

Bismillah, all the gods around me

Mexicanos ain’t building fucking walls around me

[Hook: Jay Z]

Cause we family

We we we family

[Verse 4: Jay Z]

I feel like Ali

Viet Cong never done shit to me, feel me?

More worried about Trump than anyone overseas, feel me?

I’m out in the art clubs in London sipping tea, feel me?

I’m out in Michelangelos in FTs

[Hook: Jay Z]

Cause we family

We we we family, feel me?

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

Jay Z returns to the UK to headline V Festival alongside Pink from 19-20 August at Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in Staffordshire.