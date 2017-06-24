Fans react to Foo Fighters’ massive Glastonbury headline show

People on the ground at Worthy Farm and watching from home are truly loving the Dave Grohl-led band's set

Foo Fighters fans have been registering their delight at the band’s epic headline show on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

The Dave Grohl-led band finally had their shot at headlining Worthy Farm’s biggest stage tonight (June 24) after they had to pull out of doing the honours in 2015 after Grohl broke his leg on stage a week before. They were replaced at short notice by Florence + The Machine.

Grohl opened tonight’s show just after 9:45pm by honouring Florence Welch for stepping in at late notice in 2015, saying: “I’m about two years late tonight, I’m sorry. Traffic was a bitch. Let me tell you something, for all of you who were here in 2015… I’m sorry I missed you.

“But I watched that show on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful. And my friend Florence got to headline that year, and I’m very happy that that happened, because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway.

“And as I was sitting in my wheelchair,” he continued. “Watching this show on TV, Florence played a fucking Foo Fighters song way better than we’ve ever played a Foo Fighters song. So I thought I’d come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence tonight.” The band then launched into ‘Times Like These’.

Grohl promised that the Foos were in it for the long haul tonight: “It’s gonna be a long night… we’re gonna play until they kick us off stage. We can do that, you know we can.”

Among the songs played by the Foo Fighters this evening (June 24) include ‘All My Life’, ‘The Pretender’, ‘Walk’ – which was dedicated to Grohl’s surgeon – and ‘My Hero’.

