Fans react to Liam Gallagher’s new solo material during Glastonbury 2017 set

The frontman brought a number of tracks from 'As You Were' to The Other Stage during his storming set this afternoon (June 24)

Liam Gallagher performed a slew of new songs during his highly-anticipated set at Glastonbury this afternoon (June 24), much to the delight of his fans on site and online.

Taking to The Other Stage for his 5:45pm slot, Gallagher delighted the huge crowd by kicking off with two Oasis classics: ‘Rock ‘n Roll Star’ and ‘What’s The Story (Morning Glory)’.

With those two songs done, Gallagher announced that it was time for the crowd to hear some new material from his forthcoming debut solo album ‘As You Were’, kicking off with lead single ‘Wall of Glass’.

Gallagher and his band followed ‘Wall of Glass’ with fellow new songs ‘Greedy Soul’ and ‘Bold’.

After playing the Oasis track ‘Slide Away’, the frontman and his band tore into a brass-led new track ‘I Get By’ before playing ‘You Better Run’ and ‘Universal Gleam’.

Fans have been registering their reaction to Gallagher’s new material on social media, with many praising both his voice and the sound that he’s taken with the ‘As You Were’ tracks.

See a selection of the reactions to Liam Gallagher’s Glastonbury set below.

