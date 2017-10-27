As you weren't

Tickets for Liam Gallagher’s huge Finsbury Park show have already sold out.

Liam has responded to the support, promising the show will be “biblical”.

After going on sale at 9am this morning, fans who logged in just minutes later were left disappointed when it became clear that they would not be seeing the former Oasis frontman.

They were quick to take to Twitter to vent their disappointment over missing out, or for a lucky few, tell everyone else how excited they were to have secured passes.

It was a stressful start to the weekend for many:

And the struggle was so real, whether or not they got tickets:

Some were already getting their gig garb ready:

Some weren’t even sure which Gallagher they were off to see:

Touts were out in force:

Those who missed out did not appreciate Gallagher’s catchphrase in these dark times:

Upside down emojis captured all the feelings:

It’s gonna be better than a cup of tea made by RKid:

See you next year, LG! x