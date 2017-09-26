Fans react to Liam Gallagher’s ‘Jools Holland’ performance

Ex-Oasis frontman performed 'Wall Of Glass' and 'Greedy Soul'

Fans have been giving their verdict on Liam Gallagher‘s performance on tonight’s Later… with Jools Holland.

The first episode of the new series of Later… included performances from Gallagher, LCD Soundsystem, Benjamin Clementine, Jorja Smith, Nadia Reid, Jimmy Webb.

Gallagher performed ‘Wall Of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’ from his upcoming debut album ‘As You Were’. Watch footage of those performances below. Liam is expected to perform another song on the hour-long special which follows on Saturday (September 30) at 10.15pm.

Following Gallagher’s performance, many fans have taken to Twitter in praise of the former Oasis frontman. “Liam Gallagher just nailed it,” one fan wrote, while another said that ‘Greedy Soul’ sounded “epic”.

Others fans described the performance as “mint” and “biblical”, while also praising Liam’s choice of coat.

Others, meanwhile, have not been so kind. “Sorry @liamgallagher, I’m a big fan but that was shite,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another saying that Gallagher “really is nothing without his brother. Can’t sing and his songs are shit.”

Some fans also criticised the sound and claimed that Liam was reading his lyrics off a sheet of paper.

Some fans, however, were simply enjoying the divisive nature of Gallagher’s performance:

Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.