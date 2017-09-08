Fans react to the mad rush for Liam Gallagher tour tickets

'More chance of witnessing the second coming of Christ'

Liam Gallagher fans have taken online to voice their frustration after the huge rush for tickets to his upcoming UK and Ireland arena tour.

After announcing the tour last week before adding another date due to phenomenal demand, Gallagher himself then responded to the upset of fans complaining about the ‘farce‘ of the pre-sale.

When they went on general sale this morning, it seems that they were snapped up within mates. A few lucky fans were overjoyed with their purchase, whole others were left bitterly disappointed – and some calling out secondary ticket sites for selling them at hugely inflated prices:

After the initial run of tickets for the pre-sale, Gallagher told fans: “COOL IT OUT,” before adding: “We’re sorting it out stay cool brothers n sisters”. He went on to state that there would be “more tickets coming back on sale and we are enforcing limited per person and cancelling any multiple purchases.”

Ticketmaster added: “This was a very high demand event, and a simple case of demand outweighing supply. In no way did having a pre-sale code guarantee a ticket – it was a first come, first served basis.”

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

After discussing the impending album rivalry with brother Noel , Liam will release his debut solo record ‘As You Were’ on October 6.

Liam Gallagher tour dates and tickets

For tickets and information, visit here

October

30 – Belfast, The SSE Arena

November

1 – Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle

December

3 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

4 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Plymouth, Pavilions

7 – London, Alexandra Palace

10 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

12 – Birmingham, Arena

13 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

15 – Brighton, Centre

16 – Manchester, Arena