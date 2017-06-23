Fans react to Radiohead’s Glastonbury headline set

The band performed on the 20th anniversary of the release of 'OK Computer'

Radiohead‘s 1997 Glastonbury headline set has gone down in legend as a slightly chaotic, but ultimately iconic festival moment. 20 years on, they’re back and on the precise anniversary of the release of their seminal album ‘OK Computer‘. Speculation was rife that the band would play the album in full before the set. Some people were dead keen for their return to the top of the Pyramid Stage, while others were less keen. Here’s some of the best reactions to their set tonight.

Some fans watching at home and at the festival had their minds changed after witnessing the set. “I was about to start slagging this gig off, but Radiohead just nailed ‘Exit Music’,” wrote one fan.

Others considered them to be proving themselves one of the great bands of our times. “Radiohead proving themselves, if any proof is needed, that they are the greatest rock band in the world,” said @Zombierama.

Not everyone was as keen, however. “Someone wants to tell him there’s only place for one maracas player and that’s Bez,” wrote @TheBluestStar. @Alan_Clark77 added: “And already I have switched off Radiohead live at Glastonbury, they are absolute dire, thought I would try and give it a watch tonight.”

Earlier in the day, Lorde gave a live debut to her song ‘The Louvre’ during her captivating set on The Other Stage at Glastonbury 2017.

The ‘Melodrama’ artist took to Worthy Farm’s second biggest stage for a high-profile slot at 8:45pm, delivering an eye-catching set that delved into both her recently-released second album and her 2013 debut ‘Pure Heroine’.

Lord Buckethead, the viral sensation of the UK general election, has introduced Sleaford Mods at Glastonbury festival.

The Nottingham duo played the Park Stage on Friday night (June 23), taking to the stage at 9pm.

Ahead of their performance, Buckethead – who ran against Theresa May in her Maidenhead constituency earlier this month – took to the stage to give a few words before Sleaford Mods’ set. He described the group as “irreplaceable and unfathomable”.

Elbow frontman Guy Garvey performed an impromptu song honouring Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis during the band’s secret set on The Park Stage.

The Manchester band took to the stage as The Park’s secret special guests, with the set celebrating the tenth anniversary of the stage.

Clearly in a jovial mood – at one point during the performance, Garvey downed the entirety of his drink before placing the cup on his head and asking for another Guinness, joking: “That’s how I maintain my Olympian physique” – the frontman decided to give the boisterous crowd a rendition of a new ‘song’ that he dedicated to Glastonbury’s founder.

The xx described Glastonbury as the “best festival in the world” during their Pyramid Stage set, recalling having their “happiest moments ever” at the festival.

The London trio followed Royal Blood on the festival’s main stage, taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

Halfway through the set, vocalist/bassist Oliver Sim told the crowd: “This is the best festival in the world. It really is. I’ve had some of my happiest moments ever here.”

He then remembered: “In 2011, I came here with a broken foot. I was watching Beyoncé over there and I was dancing with one leg, having a great time. And in 2013, I came here and I fell off the back of the Other Stage onto my face. It didn’t stop me, I still had a great time.”