Fans react as rumoured Foo Fighters Glastonbury announcement fails to materialise

When will we hear about the next headliner?

Foo Fighters fans have taken online to voice their confusion and frustration after the band’s rumoured announcement that they would be headlining Glastonbury 2017 failed to materialise.

Speculation grew after fans received promotional ‘boarding passes’ in the mail, featuring the fictional ‘Obelisk Airlines’ along with the band’s logo inside a pyramid – and the ‘check in time’ of 6pm on Tuesday February 22. Then a plane was spotted being towed near Glastonbury – sparking rumours that it was part of their announcement, similar to Radiohead’s stunt where their ‘bear logo’ appeared on site.

However, 6pm last night came and went and no announcement occurred – much to the frustration of fans:

The band have long been rumoured for the line-up on Worthy Farm, especially since their were forced to pull out of their 2015 headline show when frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg.

Last week, Michael and Emily Eavis told NME that the next line-up announcement was due in March, as well as revealing that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands for 2017‘ and they’d be introducing the new area of a new ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Other rumoured acts for Glastonbury 2017 include Ed Sheeran, and Depeche Mode. Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June.