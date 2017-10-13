Tickets for the band's return went on sale this morning

The Streets’ comeback shows went on sale this morning, with many disappointed fans left empty-handed due to the rush for tickets.

The Mike Skinner-fronted project announced details of a one-off UK tour for 2018 earlier this week. ‘The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light’ tour is named after a recent track from Skinner.

The Streets last toured in 2011 in support of their fifth album ‘Computers and Blues’. They will now reunite for live dates next April and will perform songs from their classic albums ‘Original Pirate Material’ and ‘A Grand Don’t Come For Free’, plus more. They will play the following dates:

19 April – Birmingham O2 Academy

20 April – Glasgow O2 Academy

21 April – Manchester O2 Apollo

23 April – Leeds O2 Academy

25 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

26 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

27 April – London O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets for the dates (below), went on sale this morning, with demand far outstripping availability, leaving many fans left out.

Many have expressed their disappointment on Twitter, while others criticised the reunion’s motives in the first place. Further ire was aimed at secondary tickets sites, with many tickets for the shows immediately available for inflated prices on sites like Viagogo, StubHub and Get Me In.

See some fans’ reactions to the ticket sale below.

Speaking on the new tour, Skinner says: “I’ve missed tour buses very much. Which is the least of the reasons why I have decided to tour The Streets again. The other thing I’ve missed is trying to think up what I’m going to say in the gap between the songs. When you DJ they tell you that you don’t need a tour bus and you don’t need to think up things to say between the songs. But seriously, it’s been long enough.

“With my Tonga parties, the new rap and grime MC’s I have been producing and the DJing, I have been living with music since making The Streets for nearly as long as I made The Streets. I’m not the guy smoking in the car anymore though, I have become the guy in the club, so I hope I will be excused for putting on after parties in nightclubs after every show.”

