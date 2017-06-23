Fans react to Thom Yorke dancing during Radiohead’s performance of ‘Idioteque’ at Glastonbury 2017

The frontman's moves to the 'Kid A' track delighted both those watching at Worthy Farm and around the world

Fans have reacted in delight to Thom Yorke‘s dancing, which took centre stage during Radiohead‘s rendition of ‘Idioteque’ this evening at Glastonbury 2017.

Radiohead topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage tonight (June 23) for their third headline appearance at the Worthy Farm festival, following previous appearances at the top of the bill in 1997 and 2003.

Playing a packed set that spanned their entire discography, a particularly notable moment from the performance that drew wild cheers from the crowd came as Yorke began to dance during the band’s performance of ‘Idioteque’, which featured on their classic album ‘Kid A’.

See a selection of reactions to Yorke’s dancing below.

Radiohead’s headline set on the Pyramid Stage consisted heavily of ‘OK Computer’ favourites, while Yorke also appeared to mock Theresa May’s “strong and stable” motto at one point.

