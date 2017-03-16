‘Loving life’ or ‘what Brexit Britain deserves’? Fans react to Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury 2017

News has evoked a mixed response

Ed Sheeran has been announced as the final headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2017, a move that has evoked a mixed reaction from fans.

The news was confirmed earlier today, with Sheeran describing it as “awesome” in an online video. It will be Sheeran’s third Glastonbury appearance in all, having made his Glastonbury debut in 2011 by playing the BBC Introducing stage. He then returned with a Pyramid Stage slot in 2014.

Responding to the news online, one fan wrote that she “love(s) life” following the news, with another adding: “I’d gladly volunteer for the week to see him”.

“People moaning about Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury need to get a grip I saw him there in 2014 and he was incredible,” another Twitter user wrote.

However, not all fans have reacted so positively. “Ed Sheeran is the Glastonbury headliner Brexit Britain deserves,” one fan tweeted. Another said: “Ed Sheeran headlining Glastonbury? Never have I been so glad I’m not even there this year.”

“Following Radiohead and Foo Fighters with Ed Sheeran is like serving toast having just eaten fillet steak,” read one tweet.

Glastonbury 2017 will run from 21-25 June at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset.

Radiohead will headline the Friday night, Foo Fighters the Saturday and Sheeran on the Sunday.

Browse Ed Sheeran Merch in the NME Store.

As well as the headliners, Wiley has confirmed himself for the festival and The Avalanches have also leaked that they would be performing. Country icon Kris Kristofferson also looks set to play.

The full Glastonbury line-up will be announced at a later date.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.