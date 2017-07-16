Fans react to Mumford and Sons headline slot at Latitude festival

The band closed the second day of the festival last night (July 15).

Mumford and Sons closed the second day of Latitude last night (July 15) with a crowd-pleasing set at Henham Park in Suffolk.

The band were given free reign of the festival on Saturday for their latest Gentlemen of the Road Stopover, with them curating a line-up which included Two Door Cinema Club, Glass Animals and Lucy Rose.

They opened their set with breakout single ‘Little Lion Man’, closely followed by ‘White Blank Page’ and ‘Lover of the Night’.

The band also played fan favourites ‘I Will Wait’, ‘Believe’ and ‘The Cave’.

Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) on Jul 16, 2017 at 2:47am PDT

Frontman Marcus brought Baaba Mal onstage to perform two tracks from their 2016 collaborative EP, ‘Johannesburg‘, Maggie Rogers joined the band to sing on ‘Awake My Soul’ while Leon Bridges lent his voice to ‘Wolf’.

Mal, Rogers and Bridges all came onstage to help sing a cover of the Beatles’ ‘With a Little Help From My Friends’.

The sun sets as @mumfordandsons whips up the crowd at @latitudefest. Incredible performance. #latitudefestival #musicfestival #instamusic #mumfordandsons A post shared by Michael Taggart (@michaeltaggart1) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:34am PDT

The band will play Longitude festival in Dublin today (July 16).