Fans react to The National, Shaggy, Lorde and loads more joining Glastonbury 2017

The xx, Biffy Clyro, The Royal Blood, Stormzy and Katy Perry have all joined the bill too.

Glastonbury Festival has unveiled its full main line-up for 2017 this morning (March 30), and fans are sharing their reactions on Twitter.

The festival’s three headliners – Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran – had already been confirmed.

Now artists including The xx, Biffy Clyro, The Royal Blood, Lorde, Stormzy, Katy Perry and Father John Misty have all been added to the bill.

The National have also been added to the line-up and fans are reacting excitedly.

Meanwhile, there has been a largely positive reaction to the unexpected news that ‘Mr Boombastic’ himself, Shaggy, will be playing Glastonbury this year.

Lorde, Royal Blood and Biffy Clyro are popular new additions, too.

Wiley, Chic, Alt-J, Solange, Craig David, Boy Better Know, Haim and Phoenix are among a host of other new additions to the line-up today. However, some fans are still not impressed with Emily and Michael Eavis’s 2017 bookings.

Glastonbury will take place this year at its traditional home of Worthy Farm, Somerset from 23-25 June. This coming weekend sees the start of the cut-off period when Glasto-goers need to pay off the rest of their deposit – starting on Saturday April 1.

Last month, the Glastonbury bosses told NME that they’d booked ‘twice as many bands to play’ this year and that they’d be introducing the new area of a ‘drive-in cinema‘.

Radiohead are rumoured to be planning a special set to honour the 20th anniversary of ‘OK Computer’ during their headline performance.