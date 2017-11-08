Fans send death threats to HMV in Birmingham over Taylor Swift ‘Reputation’ leak

"SWIFTIES WILL END YOU"

Taylor Swift fans have hit an HMV store in Birmingham with death threats, after the singer’s new album was accidentally leaked over the store’s speakers.

‘Reputation’, Swift’s sixth studio album, is set for release this Friday (November 10). However, early shipments of the CD have already seen the album’s tracklist revealed by one overzealous record store employee.

Now, the album itself has been leaked over the in-store speakers at HMV’s Birmingham Bullring store, after staff unwittingly played the record in full. The event has sparked furious backlash from Taylor Swift fans – dubbed ‘Swifties’ – some of whom have even sent ‘death threats’ to the store.

Check out some of the furious reactions to the leak below. When approached for comment by the Birmingham Mail, an HMV representative simply stated: “We are not commenting on that one.”

‘Reputation‘ reportedly won’t be made available on major streaming services upon its release on Friday. The record will feature the singles ‘Look What You Made Me Do‘, ‘…Ready For It?‘ and ‘Gorgeous‘.

The New York Times spoke to four executives at the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, all of whom said they did not expect ‘Reputation’ to be available on their platforms as soon as the record dropped. The employees spoke anonymously to protect private negotiations, and said plans could change at any moment.

A spokesperson for Swift declined to comment on her streaming plans when approached by the paper.