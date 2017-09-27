Fans shocked to learn Liam Gallagher’s real name – much to his amusement

Gallagher replied: "Sit down you bunch of drips"

As iconic as he may be, many fans were still shocked to learn of Liam Gallagher‘s real name when he tweeted it out yesterday – much to his amusement.

Yesterday, ahead of his debut solo appearance on ‘Later…With Jools Holland‘, the former Oasis frontman sent a message to his followers urging them to tune in.

After posting his full name, this came to news as many fans who took to Twitter to voice their disbelief:

Naturally, Gallagher responded with a typically barbed quip:

Last night, Gallagher performed ‘Wall Of Glass’ and ‘Greedy Soul’ from his upcoming debut album ‘As You Were’ – check out footage from the show here.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Liam hit out at his brother Noel for release ‘psychedelic music‘. Liam slammed “beige drip” Noel, referring to his “psychedelic music” as “like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab.”

Information on Noel Gallagher’s new album is rumoured to be emerging tomorrow, prompting many fans to attribute Liam’s latest tweet storm as another jab at his brother’s solo work.

The full tweet reads: “Psychedelic music by a beige drip is like a vegetarian trying to sell you a kebab as you were LG x”

He then continued: “It takes more than wheeling out your old mate uri geller and har mar superstar to make a so called out there record snoozer as you were LG”, with Uri Geller and Har Mar Superstar supposedly referencing Paul Weller and Johnny Marr respectively. Noel has previously collaborated with both artists, performing on stage with them last September.

Gallagher’s debut album ‘As You Were’ comes out on October 6.