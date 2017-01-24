Fans slam UK’s Eurovision hopefuls for ‘all being X Factor rejects’

All six contestants have auditioned for the ITV singing contest over the years.

The six singing hopefuls competing to represent the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 were announced yesterday (January 23).

The winner, who will be picked at a heat shown live on BBC2 this Friday night (January 27), faces a tough-looking task. The UK hasn’t finished inside the Top Ten since 2009, and last year’s Brexit vote is expected to make so-called “political voting” even less favourable for the British representative.

After the Eurovision shortlist was announced, fans took to Twitter to complain that all six hopefuls are former X Factor contestants.

Danyl Johnson and Lucie Jones both competed in the 2009 series, featuring fourth and eighth respectively. Fellow contestants Olivia Garcia and Nate Simpson both progressed through several rounds on last year’s series, though neither made the final.

Meanwhile, Holly Brewer sang for the X Factor judges in 2015, and Selena Mastroianni tried out in 2012, though her audition was never aired. Check out a selection of critical tweets below.

The UK’s Eurovision contestant will be selected from 7.30pm this Friday night (January 27) on the BBC2’s You Decide contest, which will air live from London’s Eventim Apollo. Eurovision 2017 takes place in Kiev on May 13 after Ukraine won last year’s contest with the song ‘1944’ performed by Jamala.