Fans think they’ve worked out who Zendaya’s character is in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

Fans think they have solved the mystery of who Zendaya’s character is in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Details of the actor’s role have been kept largely secret, with Marvel only revealing that her character is called Michelle.

That news caused speculation that she could be Peter Parker’s love interest in the film, especially given the superhero’s girlfriend in the comics in the late 2000s was called Michelle Gonzalez.

Nerdist have revealed what they believe to be a big clue to Zendaya’s identity in the film. In the junior novelisation of the movie, the character’s full name is revealed: Michelle Toomes.

Toomes is the same surname as Adrian Toomes, aka the villain The Vulture, who will be played by Michael Keaton. The news has led to speculation that Zendaya will play The Vulture’s daughter. In the comics, Toomes has a daughter, but she is named Valerie and is an agent of the S.H.I.E.L.D., as AV Club points out.

The new film has been directed by Jon Watts, and will star Tom Holland, Donald Glover as well as Zendaya. The movie is a joint production between Sony and Marvel Studios, the third cinematic iteration of Peter Parker/Spider-Man, but the first to tie in with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will arrive in cinemas on July 7.