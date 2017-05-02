Fatboy Slim: ‘Glastonbury is running out of headliners’

He also says it's 'less dangerous and more middle-class'

Fatboy Slim has claimed that Glastonbury is ‘running out of big headliners’ – as well as saying that it’s ‘more middle-class and less dangerous’ than it used to be.

The DJ veteran was talking to NME about how he’s played Glasto “every year for the last 17 years or so” and what’s changed since he first appeared at Worthy Farm.

“It’s better organised every year and less chaotic, it’s more middle class, it’s less dangerous,” he told NME. “It used to be quite a hairy place to be at times. I think sometimes, the big headline acts – they’ve kind of run out. You know, once they’ve got Springsteen and The Rolling Stones, they almost got Prince then he died. They’ve run out of people who would really impress you as a headliner, so poor old people like Muse and Coldplay keep coming back and people are like ‘oh Christ, Coldplay and Muse again!’

“That isn’t a diss to them but [Glastonbury] are kind of running short of legends…even on there Sunday night legends’ slot. It’s only because everybody wants to do it that they’re kind of running out of people who haven’t done it yet.”

He added: “I didn’t realise Fleetwood Mac hadn’t done it. I think everyone, even the people who think they are too big to do it, actually realise that Glastonbury is bigger than them. Like U2 and Prince didn’t do it for a long time and it took Prince so long to come around before he died. It got to a point that Glastonbury became so much bigger than any band and no band can go out without doing it. Unless it’s a lot of money, because obviously you don’t get paid much for Glastonbury.”

However, last month NME asked organiser Emily Eavis who she could see rising through the ranks to headline in years to come.

“Royal Blood and Alt-J,” she replied. “There are bands that are really, really big that are coming through rapidly, and could easily be there in a couple of years. The Courteeners are massive too! I mean massive! They’ve sold out Old Trafford LCCC in Manchester, which is huge.”

Looking to more of the acts on the bill this year, she continued: “I feel like Biffy Clyro, Katy Perry, The National, The xx, Major Lazer – they’re all bands that could headline really. We’re really lucky we’ve managed to fit so many incredible bands onto one weekend, on a farm.”

Today saw even more names added to Glastonbury 2017 with Shangri-La announcing their line-up – featuring the festival’s first ever metal-only stage. Last week it was announced that Hacienda Classical and the Manchester Camerata would be opening the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017, while Emily Eavis teased more ‘surprises’ coming on the line-up and when to expect the next announcements.

Glastonbury will be headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran alongside the likes of Royal Blood, The National, Katy Perry, Boy Better Know and many more. The festival takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 – 25 June.

Meanwhile, Fatboy Slim will also headline this summer’s Wild Life festival takes at Brighton City Airport from June 9-10 – which also features Stormzy, Jess Glynne, Dizzee Rascal and many more.