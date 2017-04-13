Father John Misty shaved his beard off because of Trump

Josh Tillman speaks to NME in this week's magazine

Father John Misty has revealed that he shaved his beard off after Trump won the US election.

The folk musician (real name Josh Tillman) appears on the cover of this week’s NME following the release of his third album ‘Pure Comedy’. Find a copy of the magazine here.

Having previously described Trump as the “Idiot King”, Tillman has now told NME that he deems the President “the perfect symbol of the failure of our culture”.

Tillman added: “People used to see things that disgusted them and say, ‘I never want to see that again.’ Now we’ve reached the point where we see things that are disturbing and revolting to us, but we want to see more and more of it. The scary thing is that a lot of liberals are waking up every morning thinking, ‘I can’t wait to see what horrible thing Trump’s done now.’”

He then went on to reveal that he shaved off his beard the day after the election, saying: “People will roll their eyes at that, but I just felt crazy”. The singer also claimed that he will never play his song ‘Bored In The USA’ again, arguing that he can no longer back its “ineffectual liberal platitudes”.

Earlier this year, Tillman spoke about the apathetic response to Trump in interview with Zane Lowe, saying: “People of my persuasion – generally the same kind of beliefs and whatever, and everybody’s just kind of like ‘meehhh’, making jokes and being pretty passive and that’s when I was like, ‘We’re fucked, we’re really fucked’. This is not something you react to by… I mean I wouldn’t say out in the streets and knocking mailboxes over or whatever.”