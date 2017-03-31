Father John Misty accepts blame for infamous awkward 6 Music interview

Josh Tillman was involved in an awkward back-and-forth with Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie last year

Father John Misty has addressed an infamously awkward BBC 6 Music interview he was involved in last year.

During the interview in question last May, presenters Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie asked the musician (real name Josh Tillman) about his “lothario” alter-ego and Christian upbringing, with Tillman responding with dead silence or blunt replies.

After the interview, Radcliffe took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the interview, asking “What was [Father John Misty] trying to do/be?”. Father John Misty later tweeted, “I miss you Lauren Laverne”, referring to the pair’s colleague at 6 Music.

Speaking to The Guardian, Tillman has now accepted blame for the disastrous interview, saying: “Sometimes I just suck. The truth of the matter is it has not been a good year. I have substance-abuse problems. That morning, I was completely fucked up. This was Fear and Loathing level. I’ve got these lizard men with English accents doing this Laurel-and-Hardy act on me and I just couldn’t deal with it. It’s not as if those guys were so horrible. It’s me. It’s my fault.”

Listen to the interview in full beneath:

Father John Misty releases third album ‘Pure Comedy’ next week (April 7).

His recently released new track ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ from his upcoming album. It includes the line: “Bedding Taylor Swift every night inside the Oculus Rift”. He later defended the lyric following criticism.

