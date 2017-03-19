Listen to Father John Misty’s new series of ‘Generic Pop Songs’

The musician has also been highly active on Twitter today

Father John Misty has released a series of satirical new tracks on SoundCloud under the title ‘Generic Pop Songs’.

Three new tracks have been uploaded, ‘Generic Pop Song #3’, ‘Generic Pop Song #9’ and ‘Generic Pop Song #16’.

In the tracks, Misty draws heavily on and parodies popular chart music tropes. These include the ‘millennial whoop’, the euphoric build of club hits, and piano ballads.

The lyrics are simplistic. In ‘Generic Pop Song #16’, Misty sings, “You make me what I am/Better or for worse/Listen or recurse, it’s you and me.”

The tracks are not scheduled to be included in the artist’s upcoming album ‘Pure Comedy’, out April 7th.

Misty has also been highly active on Twitter today following a hiatus since September 2016. He broke his silence to write “hahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaatweetytweet” and “tweetings the best”.

He then proceeded to answer fan questions about a range of topics, including his opinion on the new Fleet Foxes’ record and his thoughts on acid, calling the drug his “prozac”.

He also promised to perform at Newport Folk Fest:

Misty, real name Josh Tillman, has been a contributor for a number of popular artists, including Kid Kudi, Beyonce and Lady Gaga. He also appeared as a cult leader in the music video for Lana Del Rey’s track ‘Freak’.