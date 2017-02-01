Father John Misty hits out at ‘hacks, homophobes and hipsters’ in new song ‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’

His new album 'Pure Comedy' is out in April

Father John Misty has shared his new song ‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’, while also calling out “overrated hacks, homophobes, and hipsters”.

The singer-songwriter – AKA Joshua Tillman – will release his third album ‘Pure Comedy’ under his Father John Misty moniker on April 7. Tillman has already shared the album’s title track and its accompanying video, as well as an essay and a short film.

The latest installment in the release of ‘Pure Comedy’ has surfaced today (February 1) just two days after he unveiled the video for ‘Two Wildly Different Perspectives’ which referenced the controversial ban on Muslims from seven countries that was ordered last week by President Donald Trump, with Tillman writing in the video’s accompanying caption: “More kids are going to die now thanks to the unbelievably selfish immigration policy of places like Saudi Arabia and the USA.”

The latest track addresses the fact that even when he is dead, he will be thinking of “overrated hacks running amok, all of the pretentious ignorant voices that will go unchecked, the homophobes, hipsters, and 1%”. You can listen to ‘Ballad Of The Dying Man’ below.

Tillman’s aforementioned essay on ‘Pure Comedy’ features an excerpt from a poem by Ecclesiastes and an insight into what fans can expect in terms of the themes of the new album.

Its opening paragraph reads: “‘Pure Comedy’ is the story of a species born with a half-formed brain. The species’ only hope for survival, ﬁnding itself on a cruel, unpredictable rock surrounded by other species who seem far more adept at this whole thing (and to whom they are delicious), is the reliance on other, slightly older, half-formed brains. This reliance takes on a few different names as their story unfolds, like ‘love’, ‘culture’, ‘family’, etc. Over time, and as their brains prove to be remarkably good at inventing meaning where there is none, the species becomes the purveyor of increasingly bizarre and sophisticated ironies. These ironies are designed to help cope with the species’ loathsome vulnerability and to try and reconcile how disproportionate their imagination is to the monotony of their existence.”