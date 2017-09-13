Father John Misty discusses why he’s called Father John Misty

Josh Tillman says all his friends advised him against the name

Father John Misty has discussed why he chose the stage name Father John Misty, revealing that there’s very little meaning behind the moniker.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday (September 12), the singer-songwriter – real name Josh Tillman – said: “I can’t imagine someone who calls themselves ‘Father John Misty’ to have a good reason for anything.”

He added: “All my favourite singers have kind of showbiz names, like Nina Simone or Serge Gainsbourg or [Josh] Groban,” joking: “There’s no way Josh Groban is his real name, come on. Next you’re going to tell me that Tom Cruise is a real name.”

Saying that “everyone else who knows me or cares about me” advised him against the name, Tillman went on to say that he feels like he “looks more like a ‘Dr Fun’… I regret every day of my life not going by ‘Dr Fun’. I’d be on Good Morning America right now.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Tillman revealed that he will appear in upcoming action film Hotel Artemis and talked about his religious upbringing. He also performed his song ‘Things It Would Have Been Helpful To Know Before The Revolution’.

Meanwhile, Father John Misty has said that his upcoming album is “pretty much done” in a new interview with NME. Tillman released his latest effort, ‘Pure Comedy’, in April. Back in July, Tillman teased his fourth FJM record, referring to it as ‘Pure Comedy 2’.

Speaking to NME backstage at End Of The Road Festival, Tillman said that his next album is “pretty much done”, adding: “there’s only one song I have to put a new bass-synth part on. I spend hours just screaming and crying in frustration, going through synth patches, trying to find the right one.”

“It’s got ten songs,” Tillman continued. He went on to describe his last two albums as “pretentious” and “squarely concept records”, stating that his next LP will instead have “kinda spritely BPMs” and will be released in 2018.