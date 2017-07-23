A new Father John Misty album is on the way

Josh Tillman teased that it'll be called 'Pure Comedy 2'.

Father John Misty has revealed that a new album is on the way after telling the Metro Theatre crowd that he’s “mixing it next week.”

Tillman was performing at the theatre in Australia last night (July 22) when he told the crowd that his next album will arrive “next year.”

“It’s called Pure Comedy 2,” he added and if Tillman’s previous antics are anything to go by, we’ll assume that the title is a joke. Watch him reveal the details below.

Father John Misty is mixing a new album next week, and it already has a title! 😱 #fatherjohnmisty #purecomedy A post shared by Music Feeds (@musicfeeds) on Jul 23, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Earlier this week Tillman took a sideways swipe at ‘Game Of Thrones’ fans over the furore around Ed Sheeran‘s cameo.

Sheeran made a special guest appearance in the season seven premiere of ‘Game Of Thrones‘. After a backlash from viewers, then then deleted Twitter – but later denied that it was due to criticism from fans.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Then, Father John Misty took to Twitter to weigh in on the row himself.

“How does being an avid twitter user with a performative GoT obsession make anyone too discerning for Ed Sheeran?” he asked, before cropping himself into a photo with Sheeran and star Maisie Williams to suggest: “I’m starting a campaign to get Ed back on twitter and GoT cancelled.”

“Last I’ll say on this,” wrote Sheeran after his GoT appearance. “I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fuckin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”

Meanwhile, Father John Misty’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Wed November 1 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun November 5 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tue November 7 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo