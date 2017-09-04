Father John Misty says his next album is ‘pretty much done’

It will be Josh Tillman's fourth album under his Father John Misty moniker

Father John Misty has described his upcoming album as “pretty much done” in a new interview with NME. Scroll below to watch.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The musician – real name Josh Tillman – released his latest effort, ‘Pure Comedy’, in April. Back in July, Tillman teased his fourth FJM record, referring to it as ‘Pure Comedy 2’.

Now, speaking to NME backstage at End Of The Road Festival ahead of his headline set at the weekend, Tillman said that his next album is “pretty much done”, adding: “there’s only one song I have to put a new bass-synth part on. I spend hours just screaming and crying in frustration, going through synth patches, trying to find the right one.”

“It’s got ten songs,” Tillman continued. He went on to describe his last two albums as “pretentious” and “squarely concept records”, stating that his next LP will instead have “kinda spritely BPMs” and will be released in 2018.

Watch NME‘s full interview with Father John Misty below:

During the NME interview, Tillman also responded to Adams’ recent online outburst about him. Adams made headlines when he took to Twitter to slam Tillman as ‘the most self-important asshole on earth‘, as well as likening him to a “shit Elton John” who does a “Nick Cave impression”. The tweets were later deleted as Adams apologised.

Tillman has now said that he was baffled by the outburst. “God only knows where that came from,” Tillman told NME. “I don’t know where that came from. I really don’t. He used to text me a lot. I hope he’s OK.”