Father John Misty opens up about Beyoncé and Lady Gaga collaborations

Singer-songwriter's new album 'Pure Comedy' is out in April

Father John Misty has opened up about his recent collaborations with Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

The singer-songwriter – AKA Joshua Tillman – was one of several writers on the former singer’s track ‘Hold Up’ from ‘Lemonade’.

“That was never an ambition,” he told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show. “Our friend Amil played her some of my music. He was having a meeting with them and played her some of my stuff and I guess she really loved it. Sent me an email and said she wanted me to write.

“With ‘Hold Up’ they just sent me the beat and the hook. I wrote that first verse and the ‘jealous and crazy’ part. After we recorded I was like ‘we cannot send this to her. This is ridiculous.’ I just couldn’t. My voice is not – the song is not intended to be sold by me. But it was never an ambition it was never anywhere near – it’s completely absurd that Lady Gaga and Beyoncé are my only co-writes. Everyone else is like ‘ehhh’.”

He also contributed to ‘Sinner’s Prayer’ and ‘Come To Mama’ on Gaga’s recent album ‘Joanne’.

“That was way more immersive than the Beyoncé thing. Oh, we were hanging. It was like five in the morning, someone handing me an acoustic guitar and I’m just like, ‘what are hands.’ We had so much fun. Mark [Ronson] – just watching him produce, it was amazing,” he added.

Tillman will release his third album ‘Pure Comedy’ under his Father John Misty moniker on April 7.

He has already shared the album’s title track and its accompanying video, as well as an essay and a short film.

The singer-songwriter also recently spoke out about Donald Trump and how he had long feared him becoming the US President.

“Just watching this thing go down, I guess what disturbed me – I was at a bar watching [Trump] get the [Republican] nomination. I’m looking around at my peers and people my age,” he added.

“People of my persuasion – generally the same kind of beliefs and whatever, and everybody’s just kind of like ‘meehhh’, making jokes and being pretty passive and that’s when I was like, ‘We’re fucked, we’re really fucked’. This is not something you react to by… I mean I wouldn’t say out in the streets and knocking mailboxes over or whatever.”

