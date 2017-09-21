Father John Misty to record live album at Jack White’s Third Man Records

Gig takes place next week (September 26)

Father John Misty will perform a special show at Jack White‘s Third Man Records next week and will record the performance for an upcoming live album.

The singer-songwriter (real name Josh Tillman) will perform a solo acoustic set at Third Man Records’ Blue Room in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday (September 26). The concert is free to all on a first come, first served basis.

The album will be recorded live on the spot, with one randomly selected fan set to walk away with a 10″ vinyl record of it on the day. Others in attendance will be able to pre-order the release, which will come as part of White’s label’s ‘Live At Third Man Records’ release series. Find more information here.

Meanwhile, Father John Misty has said that his upcoming album is “pretty much done” in a new interview with NME. Tillman released his latest effort, ‘Pure Comedy’, in April. Back in July, Tillman teased his fourth FJM record, referring to it as ‘Pure Comedy 2’.

Speaking to NME backstage at End Of The Road Festival, Tillman said that his next album is “pretty much done”, adding: “there’s only one song I have to put a new bass-synth part on. I spend hours just screaming and crying in frustration, going through synth patches, trying to find the right one.”

“It’s got ten songs,” Tillman continued. He went on to describe his last two albums as “pretentious” and “squarely concept records”, stating that his next LP will instead have “kinda spritely BPMs” and will be released in 2018.