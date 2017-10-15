Father John Misty shares country version of his track ‘Pure Comedy’

The song is aptly titled 'Pure Country'.

Father John Misty has shared a country version of his politically charged track ‘Pure Comedy‘, called ‘Pure Country’.

‘Pure Comedy’ is the title track of his third studio album released earlier this year, a response to the madness of everything modern day life has thrown at us, including Trump, gender inequality and organised religion.

The new version contains country-fied vocals and music, with fans praising the song in its YouTube comments.

One user said: “This is way better than it has any right to be”, with a fellow commenter responding: “I didn’t even I needed this until now.”

Another user added: “I love how it kinda gives a (even more) sarcastic tone to the song.”

One commenter even called for a country version of the entire album.

The singer revealed to NME in an interview at End of the Road festival that his fourth album is “pretty much done”.

He also recently performed a special show at Jack White‘s Third Man Records, recording the performance for an upcoming live album.

FJM paid tribute to Tom Petty last week with a live cover of ‘To Find a Friend’ during his show in Phoenix, Arizona on October 4.