Watch Father John Misty sing an improvised song about fired FBI chief James Comey while eating pizza

The 'Pure Comedy' artist paid his own unique tribute to the intelligence chief, who was 'terminated' last night (December 9) by President Trump

Father John Misty has shared a new video of him singing a song about ex-FBI chief James Comey, which was filmed last night backstage while he was eating pizza – watch the clip below.

Misty recorded the video shortly after news broke of Comey’s dismissal last night (May 9). The FBI chief, who was blamed by Hillary Clinton for her defeat in the US Presidential Election, was notified of his ‘termination’ by President Donald Trump over his handling of the investigation into Clinton’s emails, which has gone on to dominate the headlines this morning.

Responding to the news, Misty uploaded a video to his Twitter entitled ‘Folk Music’. The clip sees the ‘Pure Comedy’ artist backstage eating pizza while a friend plays a piano tune, with Misty then singing: “James Comey was fired in the month of May / James Comey was fired from the CIA“.

Watch the improvised song – which carried the subtitle ‘CIA Rhymes’ – below.

Father John Misty recently announced a short UK tour, which will follow festival slots at Glastonbury and End of The Road this summer. See the new live dates below.

Wed November 1 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun November 5 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tue November 7 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo