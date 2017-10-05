Watch Father John Misty pay tribute to Tom Petty with ‘To Find A Friend’ cover

Rendition came during Father John Misty's Phoenix show

Father John Misty is the latest artist to pay tribute to Tom Petty with a live cover.

The US music icon suffered a cardiac arrest at his home in California on Sunday (October 1) and died in hospital a day later (October 2) at the age of 66.

After Coldplay teamed up with REM’s Peter Buck to cover ‘Free Fallin” and The National covered ‘Damaged by Love’, Father John Misty covered Petty’s ‘To Find A Friend’ during his show in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday night (October 4). Watch fan-shot footage below.

Tributes have poured in from Petty’s musical contemporaries including Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Petty’s death was confirmed by Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Dimitriades confirmed Petty’s death on behalf of the performer’s family.

Petty formed The Heartbreakers in 1976, and their self-titled debut album was released the same year. It featured Petty’s classic song ‘American Girl’. Petty’s breakthrough came with his band’s third album ‘Damn the Torpedoes’ in 1979. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers last released an album in 2014 in the form of 13th LP ‘Hypnotic Eye’.

As well as his career with the Heartbreakers, Petty also co-founded supergroup the Traveling Wilburys with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison.

Along with the tributes from Petty’s musical contemporaries, his daughter Kimberly Violette also shared her experiences of her father, recalling how she had been present at Petty’s last ever gig at the Hollywood Bowl last week.

“One week ago today I was watching my dad play we showed up rushed to our seats”, she said.

“I got stoned had a beer the lights went dark ,sat watching realizing I grew up on these songs. Everyone grew up on these songs. This is real American Art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life, my father loves music more than anything and always put music first.”