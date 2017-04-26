Watch Father John Misty crucify Macaulay Culkin/Kurt Cobain in new ‘Total Entertainment Forever’ video

Culkin is dressed as Kurt Cobain in the clip

Father John Misty has unveiled his new video for ‘Total Entertainment Forever’, which features Macaulay Culkin dressed as Kurt Cobain getting crucified.

The song is lifted from the musician’s latest album ‘Pure Comedy’ and its clip sees former Home Alone star Culkin stuck in a VR game as late Nirvana frontman Cobain. Culkin/Cobain then gets kidnapped by a group of men led by Misty. Watch below.

Father John Misty (real name Josh Tillman) recently announced details of a 2017 UK tour. Tillman will follow up his appearances at Glastonbury and End Of The Road with shows in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and London.

Father John Misty’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday 28 April.

Wed November 1 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun November 5 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tue November 7 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo

Appearing on the cover of NME earlier this month, Tillman revealed that Donald Trump was the reason he shaved off his beard.

Having previously described Trump as the “Idiot King”, Tillman has now told NME that he deems the President “the perfect symbol of the failure of our culture”.

Tillman added: “People used to see things that disgusted them and say, ‘I never want to see that again.’ Now we’ve reached the point where we see things that are disturbing and revolting to us, but we want to see more and more of it. The scary thing is that a lot of liberals are waking up every morning thinking, ‘I can’t wait to see what horrible thing Trump’s done now.’”

He then went on to reveal that he shaved off his beard the day after the election, saying: “People will roll their eyes at that, but I just felt crazy”. The singer also claimed that he will never play his song ‘Bored In The USA’ again, arguing that he can no longer back its “ineffectual liberal platitudes”.