Father John Misty is trolling ‘Game Of Thrones’ fans over their hatred of Ed Sheeran

'I'm starting a campaign to get Ed back on twitter and GoT cancelled'

Father John Misty has taken a sideways swipe at ‘Game Of Thrones’ fans over the furore around Ed Sheeran‘s cameo.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

Earlier this week, Sheeran made a special guest appearance in the season seven premiere of ‘Game Of Thrones‘. After a backlash from viewers, then then deleted Twitter – but later denied that it was due to criticism from fans.

Then, Father John Misty took to Twitter to weigh in on the row himself.

“How does being an avid twitter user with a performative GoT obsession make anyone too discerning for Ed Sheeran?” he asked, before cropping himself into a photo with Sheeran and star Maisie Williams to suggest: “I’m starting a campaign to get Ed back on twitter and GoT cancelled.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“Last I’ll say on this,” wrote Sheeran after his GoT appearance. “I came off Twitter Coz I was always intending to come off Twitter, had nothing to do with what people said about my game of thrones cameo, because I am in game of thrones, why the hell would I worry what people thought about that. It’s clearly fuckin’ awesome. Timing was just a coincidence, but believe what you want.”

Meanwhile, Father John Misty’s upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

Wed November 1 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu November 2 2017 – GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

Sun November 5 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Tue November 7 2017 – LONDON Eventim Apollo