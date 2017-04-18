Hear Father John Misty cover The Velvet Underground

For the 'Shangri-La Suite' film score

Father John Misty has covered The Velvet Underground‘s ‘Who Loves The Sun’.

The folk musician has taken on the classic track from ‘Loaded’ for the score of the film Shangri-La Suite. Hear the cover at the 2.59 mark below.

The score was put together by Mondo Boys, who told Pitchfork of working with FJM on the track: “Josh Tillman came in during the bottleneck of the score on a Saturday night. He showed up in sunglasses and did the first few takes great. It could have just stopped there but we wanted to try a few takes ‘going too far’ just to see what would happen. We ended up reworking the track on the fly to fit Josh’s voice, so the backing vocals and backing music were pitched up, giving it a touch of that chipmunk sound. Josh was really into it and said something like ‘I know you guys are going to try to fix that, but it’s really cool’ and encouraged us to leave it. We re-recorded the backing music but left those pitched vocals in the final version in the film. Afterward he treated us to an exclusive ‘Honeybear’ listening party in his rental car (this was just prior to its release).”

Shangri-La Suite by Mondo Boys Original music written & produced by Mondo Boys for the film ‘Shangri-La Suite’ 00:00 – Troubled Girl 01:22 – The Chase 02:59 – Who Loves The Sun [feat. Father John Misty]* 05:37 – The Law on Their Tail 06:10 – Elvis [featuring Burt Reynolds] 07:31 – Baby Don’t Let Me Go [feat.

Father John Misty (real name Josh Tillman) appears on the cover of the latest issue of NME following the release of his third album ‘Pure Comedy’. Find a copy of the magazine here.

He recently revealed that he shaved his beard off after Trump won the US election. Tillman told NME that he deems the President “the perfect symbol of the failure of our culture”.

He added: “People used to see things that disgusted them and say, ‘I never want to see that again.’ Now we’ve reached the point where we see things that are disturbing and revolting to us, but we want to see more and more of it. The scary thing is that a lot of liberals are waking up every morning thinking, ‘I can’t wait to see what horrible thing Trump’s done now.’”

He then went on to reveal that he shaved off his beard the day after the election, saying: “People will roll their eyes at that, but I just felt crazy”. The singer also claimed that he will never play his song ‘Bored In The USA’ again, arguing that he can no longer back its “ineffectual liberal platitudes”.