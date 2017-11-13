Feeder post appeal after guitar is stolen from their studio

Band share photo of alleged thief

Feeder have posted an appeal for information online after one of their guitars was stolen from their London studio.

Last week, the group took to Facebook to post a picture of the alleged thief, with frontman Grant Nicholas writing in a caption: “This chancer walked into our lock up while we were rehearsing in London and stole my Gretsch country gent guitar S/nJ004121263.”

“If you see know him or my guitar in any pawn shops , gumtree or eBay etc let us know. It’s the guitar I used in the Children of the Sun video. He was wearing a Pink Floyd tour jacket.”

See the post and photos below:

In September, the band released a career-spanning 42-track greatest hits package and mini album ‘Arrow’ featuring nine new songs. They embark on a UK tour in March (see those dates below).

Earlier this year, the band spoke to NME about their longevity. Nicholas said: “It’s kind of amazing to think that it’s been that long really. Time has flown by. Just to sort of look at all the songs I’ve actually written, it’s like, “Oh my god’, it’s quite a list.”

“Certain bands have songs that you’re gonna hear in ten years time and people still remember them, and I think we’ve always worked towards being that kind of band and that’s always been our goal, really, not to follow what was cool at the time because things move on so quickly.”

MARCH

7 – Bristol – O2 Academy

8 – Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

10 – Manchester – Academy

11 – Glasgow – Barrowland

13 – Leeds – O2 Academy

14 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

16 – Nottingham – Rock City

17 – London – O2 Academy Brixton