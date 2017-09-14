Feeder unveil new video for ‘Veins’ and announce UK tour

Their new best of album with new material is out on September 29

As well as announcing details of a UK tour, Feeder have unveiled the brand new video for single ‘Veins’. Watch it first on NME below.

On September 29, the band will mark 21 years since their first release ‘Swim’ with a career-spanning 42-track greatest hits package and a mini album ‘Arrow’ of nine new songs. Among those, is the new single ‘Veins’.

“It’s a song about life, and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future; with all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it,” said frontman Grant Nicholas of ‘Veins’. “The video is inspired by a particle physics science installation and the effect that sound waves have on the atmosphere. We hope you like the journey it takes you on”.

For more information or to pre-order the new album, visit here.

Meanwhile, the band will also be embarking on a UK tour. Full dates are below

MARCH

7 – Bristol – O2 Academy

8 – Norwich – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

10 – Manchester – Academy

11 – Glasgow – Barrowland

13 – Leeds – O2 Academy

14 – Birmingham – O2 Academy

16 – Nottingham – Rock City

17 – London – O2 Academy Brixton

The band will also be playing an intimate show at London’s Hard Rock Cafe on Monday October 2. For information and the chance to win tickets, visit here.

Speaking of the mini album of new tracks ‘Arrow’, Nicholas told NME: “It’s a nine track album, so its kind of a full album, really. It’s like a body of work. We’ve obviously named it ‘Arrow’ because we felt like it needed to have some sort of identity and be different to everything else on there. It’s all new songs. I felt it was really important for us and also, I’m always writing, so we didn’t wanna do a typical thing, you know, a “best of”, throw a few demos and a few B-sides on there, one or two bonus tracks.

“I wanted it to be something a bit more special than that and for there to be something fresh on there for the fans, as well. Obviously it’s more interesting for us and there’s more songs to play. It kind of just grew from there really, I think it’s quite unusual to have a best of that’s got a stand alone album as part of it.”