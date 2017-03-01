Feist announces return with huge festival show and teases new album

Danny Brown, The Shins and Spiritualised will also be playing at Oya festival

Feist has announced her first gig in five years – joining the likes of Lana Del Rey and The xx at at Oya Festival 2017.

The Canadian solo and Broken Social Scene star hasn’t released an album since 2011, but recently shared an article by Huffington Post that points to new material and live shows this year.

“Feist has been largely off the radar since the 2011 release of her award-winning album ‘Metals’ and since the album’s subsequent tour came to a close the end of the following year,” it read. “Fans can expect her long-awaited follow-up in April as well as her vocals on the upcoming Broken Social Scene record.”

Press

Now among her comeback shows, Feist has announced a date at Norway’s acclaimed Oya Festival. Other new additions to the Oslo festival include Danny Brown, The Shins, Spiritualised, Sampha and Broen – joining the previously announced likes of Lana Del Rey, Ryan Adams, The xx, Chance The Rapper, Pixies, Sigrid, and Mac DeMarco.

Held at Toyenpark in the Norwegian capital, Oya Festival takes place from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 August 2017. Tickets are on sale now and available here.

The festival has also announced a launch night at Kamio in London on 25 April with Broen and Nils Bech.