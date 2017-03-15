Feist announces new album ‘Pleasure’

It's due out next month and will be her first album in five years.

Feist has confirmed that her new album is called ‘Pleasure’.

After details about the album leaked and appeared on Wikipedia, Feist took to Twitter to make the release official.

“So here’s what I can tell you,” she wrote. “I made this record last winter with 2 of my closest friends, Mocky and Renaud LeTang. I was raw and so were the takes. Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to’s and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies.”

She continued: “I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising some brightness. The experience of pleasure is mild or deep, sometimes temporal, sometimes a sort of low grade lasting, usually a motivator. If the way you look at things is how they look then my motivation is to look with a brighter eye.”

“So there it is, in a nutshell,” she concluded. “I’m grateful for your curiosity, the music is en route. Best and soon, Leslie.”

She also shared the album’s cover art.

According to Exclaim!, the album will drop through Universal Records on April 28.

Feist previously announced her first gig in five years – joining the likes of Lana Del Rey and The xx at at Oya Festival 2017.

Her last album, ‘Metals’, came out over five years ago in 2011.