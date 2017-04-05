Feist and Jarvis Cocker team up for new track ‘Century’

It's lifted from Feist's upcoming album 'Pleasure'

Feist has shared a new track featuring Jarvis Cocker.

The singer-songwriter – full name Leslie Feist – recently announced her new album ‘Pleasure’. It’s her first in six years and will be released through Universal on April 28.

Following the album’s title-track, Feist has now shared ‘Century’, which features Pulp frontman Cocker and a rather abrupt ending. Listen below.

Feist said recently of her new album: “So here’s what I can tell you. I made this record last winter with 2 of my closest friends, Mocky and Renaud LeTang. I was raw and so were the takes. Our desire was to record that state without guile or go-to’s and to pin the songs down with conviction and our straight up human bodies.”

She continued: “I titled the album Pleasure like I was planting a seed or prophecising some brightness. The experience of pleasure is mild or deep, sometimes temporal, sometimes a sort of low grade lasting, usually a motivator. If the way you look at things is how they look then my motivation is to look with a brighter eye.”

“So there it is, in a nutshell,” she concluded. “I’m grateful for your curiosity, the music is en route. Best and soon, Leslie.”

Feist previously announced her first gig in five years – joining the likes of Lana Del Rey and The xx at at Oya Festival 2017.