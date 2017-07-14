Ed O’Brien has helped to design the 'EOB Sustainer Stratocaster.'

Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has announced the ‘EOB Sustainer Stratocaster’ – a signature Fender guitar, designed with the help of O’Brien himself.

It’s the first ever instrument designed, developed and cosigned with the help of a Radiohead member.

The EOB Sustainer Stratocaster is described as a “uniquely designed electronic system that enables the controlled sustain of any single or group of notes within the guitar’s sound range” – so, pretty good then.

You can see the guitar below.

There’s some nice attention to detail too. The guitar’s neck plate is engraved with a custom “Flower of Life” design instead of a signature stamp and features “a Seymour Duncan JB Jr humbucker at the bridge.” Its “‘infinite sustain’ is controlled by an on/off switch, an intensity knob, and a three-position switch — fundamental only, harmonic only, or blend.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

O’Brien has played a stratocaster for over a decade, with this new EOB Sustainer Stratocaster model even making it on tour with him.

No official sale date has been announced, but it’s expected to be released later this year.

O’Brien follows a long list of artists who have collaborated with Fender for their signature pieces.

Last year, Fender created a new signature bass design in collaboration with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

The company recreated Flea’s cherished Shell Pink ’61 Jazz Bass that he received from a fan. He used this particular bass to record Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Stadium Arcadium’ and ‘The Getaway’, as well as with Thom Yorke supergroup, Atoms For Peace.