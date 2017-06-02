Fergie has left the Black Eyed Peas, says will.i.am

Say it ain't so!

Fergie is no longer a member of Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am has confirmed.

The singer – real name Stacy Ferguson – joined the group in 2002 for their ‘Elephunk’ album and sang on most of their biggest hits, including ‘Boom Boom Pow’, ‘I Gotta Feeling’ and ‘My Humps’.

However, she has not performed live with the group since their Coachella sets in 2015. Confirming that she is no longer part of the Peas, will.i.am told Ahlan!: “Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we’ve always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie.

“On ‘Elephunk’, there were several females that appeared on that album,” he continued. “Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like ‘Lets Get It Started’, it’s Noelle (Scaggs), and then Fergie, songs like ‘Latin Girls’, it’s Debi Nova, and ‘Request Line’, it’s Macy Gray. We’ll always work with good females.”

Fergie is currently working on her second solo album, which is titled ‘Double Dutchess’ and set to include the singles ‘M.I.L.F.$’ and ‘Life Goes On’.

“As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie,” will.i.am added. “She’s working on her solo project at the moment, we’re on this brand new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music. We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we’re proud that she has her label, but Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun.”

The new, Fergie-free Black Eyed Peas will be performing on Sunday (June 4) at Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert for the victims of last week’s terrorist attack. Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Take That and Coldplay are all performing on the day too.