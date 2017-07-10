Festival explains decision not to postpone Green Day’s headline set following acrobat’s death

Acrobat Pedro Aunión Monroy died after falling 100 feet during a stunt between sets at Madrid's Mad Cool festival.

A Spanish music festival has defended its decision not to postpone Green Day‘s headline set following the death of an acrobat.

Acrobat Pedro Aunión Monroy fell 100 feet while attempting a between-sets stunt before the punk trio took to the stage. He died from injuries suffered in the accident soon after.

As Rolling Stone reports, Green Day’s set only suffered a slight delay after the accident, causing festival-goers to accuse both the band and Mad Cool organisers of insensitivity.

Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has already written a statement explaining the band’s actions, saying: “Many of you are wondering why we continued to play our show after the accident. Green Day did not hear about the accident until after our show was over. We didn’t even know there was an acrobat performance at all.”

Now Mad Cool has released a statement explaining its own decision to continue with the festival. “The decision to not stop the festival immediately was made between the state and local security forces, as well as our security management,” organisers said.

“Mad Cool Festival complied with all the corresponding security measures that are mandatory for the audience, artists and workers at festivals and was prepared for all eventualities. In this situation it was officially deemed unsafe to have a large mass of people moving all at once, with the possibility of violent reactions, due to a sudden cancellation of an event of 45,000 people. The safety and security of the fans at the festival was of the highest order and it was not compromised.”

The statement continued: “Throughout the night and since the tragedy, we worked together in a coordinated way with the healthcare professionals present at the event, as well as the emergency services of the city council and security team. A psychological unit was made available to the family.”

“We believe music and culture are a life celebration and the festival pays tribute to all the artists that work everyday showcasing their talent in front of admiring and appreciative audiences,” organisers added. “Mad Cool would officially like to thank the audience for their kindness and support, the security forces and emergency services who worked so hard to keep everyone safe and we offer our gratitude and affection to all at this hard time.”