Festival No. 6 hold ‘Sgt. Pepper’ themed carnival with giant Beatles puppets

The carnival celebrated 50 years of the iconic album

Yesterday, Festival No. 6 closed their three day festival with a ‘carnival’ parade themed around The Beatles’ eighth album, ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’.

The carnival featured four giant papier mache models of The Beatles wearing the same costumes from the iconic album sleeve. The 12 foot models were made and paraded through the festival site in Portmeirion, Wales, by VIP Puppets, who are based in Liverpool.

All you need is love #festivalno6 A post shared by Lauren (@spilo88) on Sep 10, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Accompanying the carnival were the 70 piece Royal Liverpool Philharmonic and tribute band The Bootleg Beatles.

The theme was chosen to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the record, which is widely regarded as one of the most influential albums in rock music.

Guests were encouraged to wear costumes and bring their own props as part of the Sgt. Pepper celebrations.

Elsewhere at the festival Bloc Party held an epic headliner show on the Saturday night, which was followed by a Heliosphere (a huge helium balloon) being flown over the crowd whilst an acrobat performed a routine whilst attached to the sphere.

The Flaming Lips closed Festival No. 6 on Sunday with a characteristically colourful live performance and stage effects, including an oversized blow up robot.

#theflaminglips #festivalnumber6 A post shared by Mark (@mark_evans101) on Sep 11, 2017 at 3:08am PDT

The Flaming Lips headlining at @festivalnumber6 last night 🎉 🎉 🎉 If everyone at the festival recycled one empty can of glitter spray it would save enough energy to power the music on the main stage constantly until the 10th October! #recycledbeats #recycling #environment #festival #flaminglips #glitter A post shared by Recycle for Wales (@recycle4wales) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

