Festivals hold social media blackouts in sympathy with Manchester attack victims

Latitude, Reading and Leeds, Download are all keeping their feeds quiet for the next 48 hours.

Some of the UK’s leading music festivals have announced social media blackouts as a show of sympathy for those affected by last night’s Manchester terrorist attack.

Latitude, Reading and Leeds, Download, Liverpool Sound City and Creamfields will all keep their feeds quiet as a mark of respect for either the next 24 or 48 hours.

Check out their blackout announcements below.

❤️ A post shared by Liverpool Sound City (@liverpoolsoundcity) on May 23, 2017 at 5:33am PDT

A post shared by Latitude Festival (@latitudefest) on May 23, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

A post shared by Reading & Leeds Festival (@officialrandl) on May 23, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

For the next 48 hours our social media activity will be silent in sympathy with all those that lost their lives or were injured, physically and/or mentally, by the devastating attack in Manchester last night. Our thoughts are with those affected as well as the emergency services working tirelessly to keep us safe in all that we do. This weekend’s Steel Yard events in London will go ahead as planned, and we are continually liaising with our security and local police to ensure the safety of our customers. We are certain we will not be defeated by such cowardice. A post shared by Creamfields (@creamfieldsofficial) on May 23, 2017 at 4:21am PDT

A post shared by Download Festival (@downloadfest) on May 23, 2017 at 4:28am PDT

Read: Which gigs will be affected by the Manchester terror attack?

Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed this morning that 22 people were killed and 59 others were injured in the attack which took place shortly after last night’s Ariana Grande concert. Fans were leaving the show at Manchester Arena when a bomb exploded in the foyer. The lone attacker died in the explosion from what is said to be a home-made bomb.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has also spoken out to condemn the ‘evil’ terrorist attack, adding: “Our first thoughts are with the families of those killed and injured and we will do whatever we can to support them.”

While Ariana Grande said that she was ‘broken’ after the attack, the entertainment world has spoken out in tribute – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.