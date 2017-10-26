Fever Ray to release new album tomorrow

'Plunge' will be available on digital platforms tomorrow - it'll be Karin Dreijer's first album under the moniker since 2009's 'Fever Ray'

Fever Ray has announced her second album, ‘Plunge’ – and has surprised fans by revealing that it will be released digitally tomorrow (October 27).

The solo moniker of The Knife‘s Karin Dreijer, Fever Ray released her self-titled debut album back in January 2009.

After releasing her first song under the moniker in eight years last week, Dreijer is now set to follow up ‘Fever Ray’ with her new full-length LP, ‘Plunge’. The 11-track album will be available on digital platforms tomorrow, with a physical release on CD and vinyl set for February 23 2018. The artwork is above.

Recorded largely in Dreijer’s Stockholm studio, Fever Ray worked with the producers Paula Temple, Deena Abdelwahed, NÍDIA, Tami T, Peder Mannerfelt and Johannes Berglund on the new record.

Watch the intense and chilling video for Fever Ray’s comeback single, ‘To The Moon And Back’, below.

Dreijer is also expected to support the release of ‘Plunge’ with an as-yet-unannounced tour in 2018 – details of those live dates are expected soon.

News of a second Fever Ray album first surfaced in February last year when Dreijer revealed to The Fader that she was working on new material in the studio – remarking that she was “continuing [working] in other shapes” – as well as writing music for a touring Swedish play.