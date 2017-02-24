Fickle Friends are the first band to be announced for TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME

More acts and dates are to be confirmed soon

Fickle Friends are the first band to be announced to be performing at TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME.

The Brighton electro-pop group formed in 2013 and released a string of singles before signing with Polydor. They have been working on their debut album in LA with producer Mike Crossey (Wolf Alice, Arctic Monkeys).

The tour will visit five universities across England and Scotland, with more dates to be confirmed. More artists will also be announced to be taking part in the tour in the coming days.

Speaking to NME, Fickle Friends’ singer Natassja Shiner said: “We haven’t played for a long time so we’ve been itching to get back on the road. We’ve done a couple of uni balls and things like that and it’s quite a rowdy crowd usually. They’re students, they’re up for it.”

Tickets for the shows are available from the respective student unions and are only available to students. See the tour dates so far below (click each for tickets). More dates will be announced soon.

Glasgow, Strathclyde University (March 17)

Hull, Hull University (18)

Norwich, University Of East Anglia (23)

Sheffield, University Of Sheffield (24)

Loughborough, Loughborough University (31)

As well as having the chance to attend the shows, we want students to help us cover the tour too. One student from every city that TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME visits will have their Guide To Uni Life published on NME.COM.

Then, one of these students will win the ultimate prize where they will get the opportunity to shadow an NME journalist at the gig at their uni, before reviewing the night. They’ll be able to ask our reporter questions about reviewing and how to make it as a music journalist and get valuable tips and advice on their craft. They’ll also get to see their review appear in NME’s coverage of the tour.

For the chance to write for NME, go to NME.COM/topmanontour and tell us what’s great about your uni.