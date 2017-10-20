Field Day is moving away from East London for 2018

A new location is yet to be revealed...

Field Day has announced that it is relocating from East London next year for the first time in its history.

The festival, which this year hosted the likes of Aphex Twin, Flying Lotus, and Nina Kravitz, has been held in Victoria Park since its inception in 2007.

Now, it’s been confirmed that the festival will move for the first time ever next year to an unspecified new location.

The date for 2018 has also been confirmed, with the festival taking place over the weekend of June 6.

Since the inaugural event in 2007, Field Day has played host to a hugely varied assortments of artists including the likes of Patti Smith, Air, Ride, Slowdive, Bat For Lashes, and Disclosure.

This year also saw the introduction of The Barn, a huge hanger-style indoor arena that played host to Aphex Twin’s first live show in five years.

Praising the set, NME wrote: “As a swirl of blue light announces the arrival of the experimental electro pioneer aka Richard James, the sense of anticipation peaks for the day. Distorted video of the wide-eyed crowd plays out on the screens of the venue as lasers pan across the long-awaited gig – which is being livestreamed across the world – but the man himself is focussed on delivering his set, with mind-blowing tunes of his own taking pride of place alongside the likes of Kamixlo and Plastician. “