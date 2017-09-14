The FIFA 18 soundtrack is here

Featuring a brand new Run The Jewels song, and tracks from The National, Lorde, The War On Drugs and more

EA Sports have revealed the soundtrack for FIFA 18, and it features brand new tracks from Run The Jewels and Django Django.

The yearly football simulator has become a go-to for many music-loving sports fans, with its soundtrack often showcasing a wide range of international talent.

FIFA 18 is no exception, with Lorde, alt-J, The War On Drugs and The National heading up the additions to the game series’ stellar soundtracking. Elsewhere, The xx, Slowdive, Portugal. The Man and The Amazons lead the indie charge.

There’s also a strong new music contingent, with London duo IDER, 70s-inspired beatmakers Bad Sounds, Danish group Off Bloom and singer-songwriting sensation Rex Orange County all set to feature.

Heavy hitters Run The Jewels and Django Django have also contributed two brand new, previously unreleased tracks to the game.

Check out the FIFA 18 soundtrack Spotify playlist below – EA promise “special updates and surprises to come throughout the season”.

FIFA 18 Soundtrack 9/13/17 – The official FIFA 18 Soundtrack has finally arrived! For a complete list of tracks and more on all things FIFA music, click here. FIFA 18 is available worldwide on September 29th and you can play the demo now. Happy listening!

In addition to the soundtrack reveal, EA Sports have announced that fans who preorder FIFA 18 will receive access to a bunch of all-new, special edition team kits, designed by a number of musicians and bands.

Glass Animals, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Bloc Party, Capital Cities, Saint Motel, Zhu, and Lemaitre have all contributed exclusively designed kits for the fame, which can be previewed below.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.

The full soundtrack is as follows:

alt-J – Deadcrush

Avelino – Energy feat. Skepta and Stormzy

Bad Sounds – Wages

Baloji – L’Hiver Indien

BØRNS – Faded Heart

Cut Copy – Standing In The Middle Of The Field

Django Django – Tic Tac Toe

IDER – King Ruby

Kimbra – Top Of The World

Kovic – Drown

Lorde – Supercut

Mondo Cozmo – Automatic

Mura Masa – helpline feat. Tom Tripp

ODESZA – La Ciudad

Off Bloom – Falcon Eye

Oliver – Heart Attack feat. De La Soul

Outsider – Miol Mor Mara

Perfume Genius – Slip Away

Phantoms – Throw It In The Fire

Portugal. The Man – Live In The Moment

RAC – Beautiful Game feat. St. Lucia

Residente – Dagombas en Tamale

Rex Orange County – Never Enough

Run The Jewels – Mean Demeanor

Sir Sly – &Run

Slowdive – Star Roving

Sneakbo feat. Giggs – Active

Sofi Tukker – Best Friend feat. NERVO, The Knocks, and Alisa UENO

Superorganism – Something For Your M.I.N.D.

Tash Sultana – Jungle

Témé Tan – Ça Va Pas La Tête?

The Amazons – Stay With Me

The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness

The War On Drugs – Holding On

The xx – Dangerous

Tom Grennan – Found What I’ve Been Looking For

Toothless – Sisyphus

Vessels – Deflect The Light feat. The Flaming Lips

Washed Out – Get Lost